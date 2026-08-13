Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino has ‘mixed feelings’ about male-only imperial succession law

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, on Thursday said he has “mixed feelings”…

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, on Thursday said he has “mixed feelings” about the government’s revision to the Imperial House Law that insists only men can become emperor.

“I believe there is no difference between men and women” in serving the roles of the imperial family to respond to social needs, Akishino said at a news conference ahead of a trip to Paraguay later this month to mark the 90th anniversary of Japanese emigration to the South American country.

The comments by Akishino, the next in line for the throne, come just weeks after a historic revision to the Imperial House Law by the conservative government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that insists only paternal-lineage men can become emperor.

The law has been criticized as anachronistic and sexist and the revision sparked outrage and concern that the measure could doom the already shrinking imperial family.

Critics also say the government’s insistence on the male-only succession is an imposition of an inhumane system on the royals without taking into consideration their burden and feelings.

As an imperial family member who is not supposed to make political statements, Akishino was nuanced in his comments.

“I have mixed feelings about it, and it’s rather strange if I don’t,” Akishino said when asked about the government’s decision. He added that it “is a difficult question, and the reality is that I can’t talk about it.”

“The society needs to keep making progress, and I believe it is important for people with different views to keep thinking what’s best,” Akishino said.

Male rule removes popular princess from succession

Naruhito’s 24-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko, is hugely popular and many Japanese want her to be his successor, but as a woman she is ineligible. The male-only succession rule means the throne must go to Akishino, then to his 19-year-old nephew Prince Hisahito. Next in line after him is the emperor’s 90-year-old uncle.

The revisions by Takaichi’s government to the antiquated law is meant to solidify the principle of the crucial imperial bloodline but pushes aside the emperor’s daughter.

The revision allows princesses to keep their status and perform royal duties if they marry a commoner, but their husbands and children will remain non-royals.

A more controversial change allows unmarried male descendants aged 15 or older of distant imperial relatives to be adopted into the immediate royal family to father heirs, but only those of paternal lineage can be chosen for adoption.

The revisions have led to protests from Japanese who see the government efforts as an attempt to eliminate Princess Aiko from ruling and justify discrimination against women and a patriarchal system.

Japan’s history includes women on the throne

There have been eight female monarchs in Japan. The last was Empress Gosakuramachi, who ruled from 1762 to 1770.

The paternal-line male succession was stipulated for the first time in the 1890 Imperial House Law, when Japan promoted patriarchal systems. That law was largely carried over to the current 1947 version.

There is also worry that the government’s push will upset the legacy of former Emperor Akihito, including making amends for the victims of World War II, which was fought in his father’s name.

Akihito, who abdicated in 2019, tried to bring what was seen as an aloof monarchy closer to the people, an example followed by his son, Naruhito, and his family.

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