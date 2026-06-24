Twin earthquakes strike Venezuela, in photos

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within about a minute of each other on Wednesday, causing buildings…

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within about a minute of each other on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse and damage in Caracas. The rare back-to-back tremors, measuring magnitudes 7.1 and 7.5, rank among the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.

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