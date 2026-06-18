South Africa builds another site to ease overcrowding and speed up deportation of Malawian nationals

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa started building a second temporary deportation center on Thursday to process the repatriation of Malawians…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa started building a second temporary deportation center on Thursday to process the repatriation of Malawians after thousands protested earlier this year in Johannesburg and other parts of the country against illegal immigration that has fueled tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, thousands more Malawian nationals arrived at the first deportation center, also in the city of Durban, in an area known as Sherwood, where an estimated 10,000 have been camping for more than a week, waiting to be sent home.

On Wednesday, police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades against migrants protesting in Sherwood, who were throwing rocks, sticks and logs at police. Local media reported the clashes erupted because of frustrations over the delays in the migrants returning home.

The new site is meant to alleviate the unfolding crisis that has seen women and young children packed in the overcrowded site with thousands of men.

According to South African officials, at least 12 women had given birth at the site since Malawians started gathering there.

South African and Malawian authorities have been coordinating in recent weeks to facilitate the repatriation of thousands of Malawian citizens gathered at the site in Durban, claiming to flee anti-migrant tensions and fears of violence.

However, South African officials said the deportation process required the Malawians to appear in court as they were in the country illegally. The process has also been slow due to insufficient number of buses sent by the Malawian government, which has also asked for donations to help bus the returnees home, the officials said.

“None of these people are legal, all of them are undocumented and illegal in this country,” South African home affairs official Cyril Mncwabe said.

He said it could take several more weeks for the 60 immigration officials at the site to process all the people there, with their numbers increasing daily.

He said 10 buses sent by the Malawi government had left Durban for Malawi since the process started.

According to Cyril Xaba, the mayor of Durban, the new facility is being set up in response to a sharp rise in arrivals at the Sherwood site — and would serve as an overflow site to reduce overcrowding.

“It will operate for up to 14 days, it is a temporary measure and will not become a permanent settlement or refugee camp,” said Xaba.

Police officers at the site checked whether those scheduled for deportation had any pending criminal cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the Malawian government said 560 nationals had left South Africa on Wednesday in eight buses, while another 10 buses were expected to transport 700 people to Malawi on Thursday.

Malawi is the latest among at least three African countries to facilitate the repatriation of some of their citizens from South Africa as frustrations over illegal migration in the country worsen and some foreign national express fear of violent attacks.

Those deported have been barred from entering South Africa for the next five years. Ghana also facilitated a flight for about 300 nationals, who authorities said were mostly in South Africa illegally.

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Associated Press video journalist Alfonso Nqunjana in Durban, South Africa, contributed to this report.

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