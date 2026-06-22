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Shooting at high school in Philippines kills 3

The Associated Press

June 22, 2026, 12:40 AM

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two people opened fire in a high school in the central Philippines on Monday, killing three students and wounding another five, police officials said.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, police said, one of whom is a student at San Jose National High School in Tacloban city, where the shooting happened, according to police. Both are male.

Police investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the shooting in the school, while police deployed forces to beef up security.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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