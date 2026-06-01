Polls open in Ethiopia’s election that is widely expected to be won by the ruling party

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Polls opened Monday in Ethiopia in an election that is widely expected to be won…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Polls opened Monday in Ethiopia in an election that is widely expected to be won by the ruling party.

A heavy military presence was observed in the capital, Addis Ababa, as observers called for a peaceful election in the country that is Africa’s second-most populous and hosts the headquarters of the African Union.

Long queues began forming before the 6 a.m. opening time, with voters eager to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.

Ethiopians are choosing more than 500 members of the House of Representatives, who will subsequently vote to select the prime minister.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party is expected to secure a majority of seats, paving the way for him to retain office for another term.

About 50 million people, out of Ethiopia’s estimated population of 130 million, are registered to vote. Voters are also electing members of local government councils. Results are expected later on Monday.

Opposition parties have raised concerns over what they describe as a shrinking political space, alleging that they were prevented from actively campaigning and persuading voters. Ethiopia has also faced criticism over reports of human rights abuses targeting government critics and journalists.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.