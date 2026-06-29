Police say 5 people have died in a shooting in Stade in northern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Five people were killed in a shooting on Monday in the northern German town of Stade, police…

BERLIN (AP) — Five people were killed in a shooting on Monday in the northern German town of Stade, police said.

A suspect was arrested, German news agency dpa reported, citing police.

Police said shots were fired near a youth facility and they were conducting a major operation on Dankersstrasse, a street south of the town center.

More information on what happened or who the victims were wasn’t immediately available.

Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hamburg.

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