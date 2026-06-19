Police respond to reports of two trains colliding north of London

LONDON (AP) — British police said Friday they were responding to a report of a collision between two trains in…

LONDON (AP) — British police said Friday they were responding to a report of a collision between two trains in the Bedford area north of London.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were responding to the incident, reported at 6:45 p.m. “We’re responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area,’’ the police said. “We’ll share more information as soon as possible.”

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