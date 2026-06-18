Poland arrests a suspect in daylight killing of a Russian artist critical of Putin

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting in broad daylight a Russian activist…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting in broad daylight a Russian activist critical of President Vladimir Putin, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect was a 36-year-old man who carried a passport belonging to the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said at a news conference in Warsaw.

Robert Kuzovkov, known by the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky, was shot and killed at close range Monday near his home in the eastern Polish city of Biala Podlaska, a city near the border with Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday that the killing has the hallmarks of a political assassination.

“Everything points to this being a political murder,” Tusk said. “But we must wait for evidence or more concrete indications. Because if that was the case — if it was ordered by Russia — then it is an extremely serious matter internationally. It would constitute state terrorism.”

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