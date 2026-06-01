Modi meets Myanmar’s military-backed president as India says engagement will continue

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said it will continue engaging with Myanmar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks Monday…

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said it will continue engaging with Myanmar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks Monday with the leader of the country’s military-backed government, despite Western sanctions imposed after the military seized power in 2021.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that India’s policy is “not intended to be a commentary on the internal political arrangements” in Myanmar and that New Delhi believes engagement is the best way forward.

Western nations have sought to isolate Myanmar’s military rulers since they ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup that triggered a crackdown on opponents and a nationwide conflict and humanitarian crisis. Some critics and human rights groups have said Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to India risks lending legitimacy to the military-backed government.

“We have always proceeded on the principle that sustained dialogue is what is important,” Misri said, adding that isolating Myanmar would be counterproductive.

“History has shown that disengagement doesn’t give us any results that are better than engagement,” he said.

The visit is Min Aung Hlaing’s first to India since he was sworn in as president in April following an election that critics say was designed to cement the military’s hold on power. His last visit to India was in 2019, when he served as Myanmar’s military chief.

India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) border with Myanmar and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. The neighboring country hosts thousands of refugees from Myanmar, many of whom fled fighting in northwestern Chin state and other conflict-affected areas.

Myanmar is also strategically important to India’s security interests. The two countries have cooperated on border security and intelligence sharing to combat insurgent groups operating out of the border region.

Modi and Min Aung Hlaing did not address the media after their meeting, unlike most bilateral talks involving visiting heads of state or government in New Delhi.

But Misri said the two leaders discussed trade, defense and security cooperation, border management, and regional issues, with talks also focusing on expanding economic and technology ties. He said both sides agreed to deepen collaboration across sectors including trade, energy and critical minerals, and to accelerate major connectivity projects.

The leaders also discussed cooperation against cybercrime and human trafficking, issues that have affected thousands of Indians lured to scam centers in the region. Misri said India and Myanmar have worked together to rescue more than 2,400 Indian nationals over the past 18 months.

During the visit, Min Aung Hlaing also met Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

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