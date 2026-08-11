At least 14 artisanal miners found dead at a disused mine in South Africa, police say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 14 artisanal miners are dead and scores are injured at a disused mine in South…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 14 artisanal miners are dead and scores are injured at a disused mine in South Africa, police said Tuesday.

The South African Police Service said the miners were found dead at a mine near the city of Rustenburg, around 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.

The national police service did not give more details on the circumstances of the deaths, but said the provincial police commissioner was on the way to the mine.

South Africa has tens of thousands of artisanal miners working illegally in gold and platinum mines that are no longer being used by mining companies. The informal miners go into the mines to look for leftover deposits to sell. They often operate without proper safety equipment and sometimes stay underground for weeks.

Rustenburg is a hub for platinum mining in South Africa, which has the largest platinum reserves in the world.

Informal mining is a deep problem in South Africa and is connected to criminal syndicates, according to authorities. The informal miners are renowned and known as zama zamas, which translates loosely as “chance takers.” They often operate in gangs that fight violent battles with rivals.

South Africa’s most recent major disaster involving illegal mining was in late 2024, when hundreds of miners became trapped underground at a gold mine that had been surrounded by police.

The standoff lasted months and more than 80 miners died underground, according to authorities.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took the unusual step earlier this year to deploy soldiers on the streets in a yearlong operation to combat organized crime, with illegal mining one of the focuses of the operation.

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