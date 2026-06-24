How one Indian textile worker copes with extreme heat in factory work and cramped living quarters

SURAT, India (AP) — Before dawn breaks over the Indian industrial hub of Surat, textile worker Sibaram Pradhan is already…

SURAT, India (AP) — Before dawn breaks over the Indian industrial hub of Surat, textile worker Sibaram Pradhan is already awake, sitting on the floor in a cramped room he shares with as many as nine other men. Sweat beads on his forehead even at 6 a.m. as sweltering heat and humidity make days and nights hot across India this summer.

Like numerous others from his home state of Odisha in eastern India, Pradhan works in a power loom factory that produces polyester cloth in Surat, among the largest hubs for synthetic fabrics in the world. The 35-year-old is among the millions of workers in South Asia who endure appalling living conditions combined with hot, humid, poorly ventilated and incredibly loud factory floors as climate-driven extreme heat is only becoming worse across the region.

“I’m a poor person. I have come to Gujarat from Odisha, which is 2,000 kilometers away (1,242 miles), to work. We are poor people; we have to work to survive,” says Pradhan.

As soon as he’s up, Pradhan uses the little free time he has to place a video call to his wife and two kids in Odisha. A few minutes later, after praying in front of a small picture of his god posted in a corner of the tiny room, he walks down a dark, narrow hallway to join others lined up to use the toilets and bathe with a bucket. Two toilets and a few taps and buckets are shared by up to 100 people each day.

Over 200 workers live on two floors that are essentially huge halls divided into plywood cubicles that each house up to 10 people. There is little ventilation apart from a few ceiling fans. Temperatures have already reached 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) this summer, making both the factories and the workers’ housing feel stifling.

A few quick splashes of water later, Pradhan is on his way to the factory where he works, since arriving late might mean a cut in his daily wage.

Poorly cooled factory floors add to workers’ stress

At the factory, Pradhan’s work includes placing polyester yarn on power looms, making sure the threads are not broken, checking that the bobbins that hold the yarn are in place and ensuring uniform fabric quality. Pradhan oversees up to 15 machines at a time, moving between them constantly in the deafening noise.

Pradhan says the sweltering heat means he works only in a sleeveless undershirt and shorts. He constantly drinks water and periodically squeezes sweat from his shirt, or else it gets heavy.

All the while, workers must remain vigilant around the fast-moving, heavy machinery.

“Even if we’re tired, we have to be careful as sometimes people’s fingers have been cut by the machine,” Pradhan says, adding: “If something happens to us, we will have to bear all the costs and we will also lose wages for the days that we can’t work.”

The noise is constant. Power looms can be as loud as 130 decibels, which is comparable to a firearm discharging nearby or a full-speed train passing a few feet away.

Most factories have little ventilation and only ceiling fans to cool the machines and workers. As temperatures outside soar, the workers whose shifts last as long as 12 hours say they sometimes experience dizziness, headaches and chronic fatigue.

Worker illnesses and even deaths due to heat and dehydration are common, says Siba Malik, a member of a power loom worker’s union in Surat. Reliable statistics can be hard to find, with experts saying that the nationwide toll of heat deaths is likely undercounted due to how death certificates are recorded.

Climate pressures driving internal migration

Most of Surat’s textile workers are migrants, and a large portion come from Odisha’s Ganjam district, among the most vulnerable regions in India to climate-driven disasters. Farming has become unreliable in Ganjam because of cyclones, floods and erratic weather, workers in Surat’s factories said. Water shortages and lack of infrastructure further limit their work options, driving them to move for factory jobs.

A 2023 report by a nonprofit estimates there are as many as 800,000 workers from Ganjam in Surat.

“There is nothing to do in our village,” says Seemanchal Sahu, another factory worker who has been in Surat for over 15 years. “If we had work there, we wouldn’t come here.”

Malik, a former worker, says the workers lack health insurance and other benefits, leaving them leaving them especially vulnerable. If they fall ill or get injured, their income stops immediately. He has been trying to organize workers to seek benefits and other rights as a group.

Malik says workers feel compelled to endure challenging conditions because they need the money. He says workers are typically paid either by how many meters of fabric they produce or a daily wage ranging from about 600 to 750 rupees ($6–8).

Nighttime heat and poor living conditions stifle workers

After finishing his shift around 7 p.m., Pradhan walks back to his room, but there is little relief. Nighttime temperatures in Surat have hovered around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Just as Pradhan comes back, some workers are getting ready to head out for the night shift. If the bathrooms are not too crowded, he typically tries to take another quick bucket bath. A dinner of lentils, white rice and vegetables such as eggplant or potato is served around 8:30 p.m. at the canteen below his room. Fish is available once a week.

After eating quickly, Pradhan spends some time with other workers outdoors. Most nights, he sits at one of the tea stalls selling drinks and snacks outside his building, as sitting inside can be hot and stuffy. Eventually, he returns to his cubicle to try and sleep.

“It’s hot in our room also,” said Pradhan. “We are unable to sleep properly. We wake up three or four times at night.”

Despite these conditions, Pradhan can often spend one-fifth of his earnings on rent and food. He manages to send about 6,000 rupees ($63) every month to help with his family’s expenses back home.

For Pradhan, who works seven days a week, every day in Surat follows a similar routine. He gets a rare break from the drudgery on holidays such as Diwali or the Odiya New Year when he travels back to Odisha.

In spite of the hardships, Pradhan hopes he can provide a different life for his children. He said he wants them to study and find stable jobs.

“I know how hard this work is,” he said. “I will not send my children to do this.”

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Follow Sibi Arasu on X at @sibi123.

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