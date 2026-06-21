Explosion as Qatar restarts gas export terminal hurts 54 and leaves 18 missing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion tore through Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial area late Sunday, hurting at least…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion tore through Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial area late Sunday, hurting at least 54 people and leaving 18 others missing.

Ras Laffan is home to Qatar’s main export terminal for its natural gas sales. It was targeted by Iran in the war and has been shut down for weeks afterward.

Qatar said the blast happened after workers tried to restart facilities there at the Barzan plant.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry announced the explosion earlier, but at first said only a few people had been hurt.

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