Earthquake kills at least 1 person in northwestern China

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake in northwestern China has killed at least one person and injured four others, state media…

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake in northwestern China has killed at least one person and injured four others, state media said Tuesday.

The magnitude 6.3 quake struck about 5 p.m. in Qinghai province at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The full extent of casualties and damage was unclear. Rescue teams with search dogs had been dispatched to the mountainous area in Haixi prefecture on the Tibetan plateau. The average altitude around the epicenter is more than 4,000 meters (13,000 feet), a state media report said.

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