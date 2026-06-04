Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week in first visit in years

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week, both countries announced Friday, in what…

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week, both countries announced Friday, in what will be his first visit in years.

The announcement came a day after North Korea unveiled a new facility to produce nuclear bomb fuels. During a visit to the plant, Kim announced plans to bolster the country’s nuclear forces “at an exponential rate.”

Experts say the plant’s disclosure implies that Kim is eager to cement his country’s status as a nuclear weapons state ahead of Xi’s visit to Pyongyang.

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