Chinese cruise ship passenger found dead in St Kitts after vanishing during a hike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis say they have…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis say they have found the body of a Chinese cruise ship passenger who went missing nearly a week ago.

Police said in a statement Monday that search crews found the body of 33-year-old Wang Zyuan.

He went missing on May 27 while hiking the Mount Liamuiga trail on St. Kitts by himself. Zyuan had called 911 that afternoon to report he was lost, but police said they lost contact with him.

Police did not provide other details including cause of death, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers and crews with multiple agencies scoured the area for days before finding his body.

The trail is located on the dormant Mount Liamuiga volcano, the highest peak on St. Kitts at nearly 3,800 feet (1,200 meters).

A Caribbean cruise ship company that advertises the trail on its website warned it is an extremely strenuous hike and that the trail can be muddy or slippery.

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