Zimbabwe justice minister introduces bill to extend 83-year-old president’s term

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s justice minister on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament that would extend the…

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s justice minister on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament that would extend the tenure of the country’s 83-year-old president and shift presidential elections from a direct popular vote to selection by lawmakers.

The proposal would defer elections due in 2028 by two years and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to 2030. It would also lengthen the terms of the president, MPs, councilors and mayors from five to seven years.

The move has heightened political tensions in a country where critics of the government have often been detained or harassed.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi last week said he aims to complete the legislative process and have the measure passed by Parliament by the end of June, after which Mnangagwa can sign it into law.

Mnangagwa has been in power since 2017 following the popular military-backed ouster of his mentor and longtime ruler, Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019.

The ruling ZANU-PF party holds a majority in Parliament, and also enjoys warm relations with a faction of the splintered opposition.

Critics argue that extending presidential terms requires a referendum. Supporters counter that Parliament can approve the changes because the two-term limit would remain in place, even if each term would now be longer. Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has yet to rule on several legal challenges to the proposal.

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