Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach found guilty of sexual assault

TORONTO (AP) — Austrian-Canadian billionaire and automotive business founder Frank Stronach was found guilty Friday of sexual assault and indecent…

TORONTO (AP) — Austrian-Canadian billionaire and automotive business founder Frank Stronach was found guilty Friday of sexual assault and indecent assault of two woman decades ago.

Stronach, who is 93, had been accused of alleged incidents involving seven complainants, and pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy found Stronach guilty on Friday on two charges related to two complainants.

Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people by creating auto parts giant Magna in his garage in 1957. He also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing.

Stronach resigned as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and founded his own political party in his native Austria the following year.

His trial started in February, and by the time arguments wrapped up in April, prosecutors had withdrawn one charge and agreed Stronach should be found not guilty on four more. He was found guilty of two of the remaining charges Friday

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