A freight trains’ collision in Germany sends 2 wagons plunging off a bridge. One person was killed

BERLIN (AP) — Two freight trains collided on a railway bridge in Germany overnight, officials said Saturday, the crash sending…

BERLIN (AP) — Two freight trains collided on a railway bridge in Germany overnight, officials said Saturday, the crash sending two wagons plunging off the bridge and onto the street below. One person was killed.

The German news agency dpa did not identify the victim in the crash, which occurred in the city of Munich. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

The wagons fell about 5 meters (16 feet) from the bridge, dpa said. Munich police said the street beneath the bridge has been closed and urged drivers to avoid the area while recovery and clearing operations were underway.

According to dpa, the derailed wagons were not carrying any cargo and there was no threat to public safety.

There were no report of anyone else had been hurt in the crash.

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