US offers $25 million reward targeting US citizen who reportedly leads Mexico’s most powerful cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government on Wednesday offered a $25 million reward for information leading to the capture…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government on Wednesday offered a $25 million reward for information leading to the capture of Juan Carlos González, or “Pelón,” scaling up pressure on a U.S. citizen who has emerged as the figurehead of Mexico’s most powerful cartel.

The reward was bumped up from $5 million. The Trump administration offered a total of $100 million in rewards for various leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, and restricted the visas of family members and business associates of cartel members.

U.S. officials said the rewards, along with newly unsealed charges against five other high-ranking leaders, were aimed at crippling the organization’s leadership while President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on Mexico and other Latin American nations to carry out his security agenda.

“These sophisticated organizations use violence and fear to maintain control over the importation of deadly narcotics in the United States, including fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and other illegal drugs. Their actions spread violence and death to our communities,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters in Washington.

CJNG is among eight Mexican cartels designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The group was dealt a blow in February when leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, or “El Mencho.” was killed by the Mexican military. The U.S. provided intelligence for the operation, which resulted in a burst in violence in the state of Jalisco.

González, Oseguera Cervantes’s stepson and a dual Mexican and U.S. citizen, is reported to have taken control of the cartel, which is involved in everything from avocado production to drug smuggling.

Wednesday’s move comes a few weeks after the United States imposed sanctions against 50 people and companies linked with the cartel, including González. The sanctions froze assets and blocked U.S. financial transactions with those cited.

The cartel is considered the largest in Mexico, with a presence in 21 of its 32 states. Its operations have extended to several countries, including the United States.

Trump’s administration has ramped up pressure on the government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to crack down more heavily on cartels, even threatening military action against the groups.

Among those charged in the newly unsealed indictments are Oseguera Cervantes’ former son-in-law, Julio ​Alberto Castillo Rodriguez, and Hugo ​Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, whom authorities described as the former leader’s godson. All of the defendants are charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, officials said.

“This is a fight against CJNG that we are just beginning, and we will not back down,” Terrance Cole, head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, told reporters.

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Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed to this report.

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