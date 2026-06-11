A fire on the Spanish island of Mallorca kills 2 people and injures several

MADRID (AP) — A fire that broke out early Thursday morning at a home in a tourist area on the…

MADRID (AP) — A fire that broke out early Thursday morning at a home in a tourist area on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed two people and injured several, authorities said.

Nine people were taken to medical facilities for treatment of smoke inhalation, a Civil Guard spokesperson said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under department policy.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the third floor of a residential building in the Magaluf area, the Civil Guard said in a statement.

Residents tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, which spread to the rest of the building, it added. More than 12 people were evacuated. The flames were extinguished about two hours later.

The victims’ nationalities were not immediately known.

The Civil Guard said it was investigating the cause of the fire.

Magaluf is a popular beach and nightlife destination among British and German tourists, located 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) from Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Mediterranean archipelago.

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