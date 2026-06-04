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A fire at a nursing home in Sri Lanka has killed 12 people, police say

The Associated Press

June 4, 2026, 4:44 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in western Sri Lanka killed 12 residents and injured eight others, police said Thursday.

The fire started late Wednesday at the home in Anguruwatota town. Fifty-one residents were rescued, police spokesman Fredrick Wootler said.

The director of the home was arrested on suspicion of causing deaths through negligence. An investigation is underway.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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