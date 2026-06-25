A cliff collapses near Biarritz lighthouse, killing a diver and leaving another missing

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — A massive section of coastline near the lighthouse in Biarritz, a resort town on France’s southwestern…

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — A massive section of coastline near the lighthouse in Biarritz, a resort town on France’s southwestern Atlantic coast, collapsed Wednesday evening, killing one diver and leaving another missing, local authorities said.

The collapse occurred around 8:20 p.m. while three divers were at the base of the cliff, Biarritz City Hall said in a statement. One escaped unharmed and was assisted by emergency teams.

Rescuers, including specialized divers, launched a search operation for the two other persons. They recovered the body of a female diver. Searches for the other diver resumed Thursday.

Officials have banned public access, swimming and boating within 300 meters (985 feet) of the cliff because of the risk of further collapse.

Biarritz is a tourist destination known for its rugged cliffs, beaches and status as one of Europe’s premier surfing spots.

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