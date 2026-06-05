5 killed when Indian Air Force transport aircraft crashes in Assam

NEW DELHI (AP) — Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed when a transport aircraft crashed during a routine training…

NEW DELHI (AP) — Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed when a transport aircraft crashed during a routine training flight in the northeastern state of Assam, officials said Saturday.

The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed near Jorhat area in Assam, the Indian Air Force said in a statement posted on X.

Images from the crash site showed wreckage of the aircraft strewn across a field.

The air force extended its condolences to the families of those killed and said it stood with them in their grief.

In March, two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission in Assam.

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