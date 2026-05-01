Superdry cofounder James Holder convicted of rape after a night of drinking

LONDON (AP) — The cofounder of the fashion brand Superdry was convicted Friday of rape after a night of drinking.…

LONDON (AP) — The cofounder of the fashion brand Superdry was convicted Friday of rape after a night of drinking.

James Holder, 54, was found guilty by a jury in Gloucester Crown Court of one count of rape but acquitted of a separate charge of assault by penetration for the May 2022 assault.

The accuser said Holder got in her taxi and entered her home uninvited after they had been at a bar in Cheltenham. She said he assaulted her after he awoke from a short nap. She testified that she cried as he carried on despite her pleas to stop.

Holder, a married father of two, denied the charges and said all sexual activity had been consensual.

He was jailed in advance of sentencing in Bristol Crown Court on May 7.

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