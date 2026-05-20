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Sorry, Arsenal fans, but a public holiday for you in Botswana is fake news

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 12:46 PM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Arsenal soccer fans in the southern African country of Botswana thought they had another reason to rejoice: a public holiday to celebrate their team’s first Premier League title in 22 years.

Unfortunately for them, Botswana’s government said a notice announcing they could have the day off Wednesday in celebration was fake news.

The government posted the so-called official statement on X with the words “FAKE” in red across it. The government posted: “No, there is no holiday for Arsenal fans.”

The fake statement circulating online — complete with a Republic of Botswana coat of arms and a stamp from the office of the president — said President Duma Boko had rewarded Arsenal fans for their “passion, loyalty and unwavering support.”

Eagle-eyed fans, however, might have noticed that the fake statement was dated May 17: Sunday. Arsenal’s triumph was only confirmed on Tuesday after nearest rival Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

One X user speculated jokingly that the fake statement was issued by a Manchester United fan.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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