Prosecutors cite terrorist intent in bomb attack on headquarters of Dutch ruling party

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 37-year-old man accused of a bomb attack on the Dutch premier’s party headquarters is…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 37-year-old man accused of a bomb attack on the Dutch premier’s party headquarters is suspected of acting with terrorist intent, prosecutors said Monday as he faced an arraignment hearing where a judge ordered his detention extended by two weeks.

The bomb exploded after being pushed through a letter slot at the centrist D66 party on May 8. No one was injured. The attack occurred during a meeting of about 30 youth wing party members, who were startled but unharmed, Prime Minister Rob Jetten said during his weekly news conference.

The suspect, whose name was not released in line with Dutch privacy regulations, was arrested shortly after the attack. Prosecutors say he has not said anything about a possible motive.

“The man is suspected of causing an explosion with terrorist intent. An explosion targeting the headquarters of a political party instills fear in a part of the population. For this reason, the terrorist motive has been charged,” The Hague Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a written statement.

Jetten, who took office in February, told reporters during his news conference Friday that it was “pretty futile if you think you can intimidate politicians with these kinds of actions.”

It was the second time the building in the city center of The Hague had been attacked in less than a year. In September, a right-wing demonstration erupted into violence during which rioters vandalized the office, just weeks ahead of national elections.

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