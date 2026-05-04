Princess Eugenie and her husband announce they are expecting their 3rd child

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced Monday that they are expecting their third child.…

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced Monday that they are expecting their third child.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is set to give birth this summer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The couple’s two sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2, are “very excited” to welcome a new sibling to the family, and King Charles III is “delighted’’ with the news, the palace said.

Charles is the older brother of the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Eugenie’s uncle.

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