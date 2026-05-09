Pope blesses Serie A champion Inter Milan and reminds them to be responsible ‘heroes’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan received a blessing from Pope Leo XIV on Saturday.…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan received a blessing from Pope Leo XIV on Saturday.

The players, staff and directors had a private audience with Leo at the Vatican before Inter’s match against Lazio in Rome later Saturday.

Inter secured the Italian title last Sunday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Parma with three rounds remaining.

“This is undoubtedly a moment of great joy for you all, and I am delighted to share in it,” Leo said on Saturday.

“While I congratulate you, I invite you to reflect on the experience you have had, so that in this moment of success you may become bearers of a message that is particularly useful for the growth of young people.”

Leo reminded the players that many youngsters look to them as their “heroes” and urged them to keep that responsibility in mind.

“I would like to emphasize this, because young people today truly need role models, and what you do has an impact, which can be positive or negative, on the life of the young,” Leo added. “And so, I would really like to leave you with this thought of the great responsibility you bear.”

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta presented Leo with a personalized Inter shirt bearing the number 10 and the name LEONE XIV.

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