Photos of the freekeh harvest, Syria’s roasted green wheat grain

TAFTANAZ, Syria (AP) — Freekeh, a roasted green wheat grain widely used in Levantine cuisine, is still produced each spring…

TAFTANAZ, Syria (AP) — Freekeh, a roasted green wheat grain widely used in Levantine cuisine, is still produced each spring in northwestern Syria using traditional methods passed down through generations.

Made from immature wheat harvested early in the season, the grain is roasted over open flames to burn away the husks while preserving the kernels inside and giving freekeh its distinctive smoky flavor.

In the outskirts of Taftanaz in Syria’s Idlib province, workers harvest, transport and roast the wheat before it is cleaned and prepared for markets. Despite years of conflict and economic hardship, freekeh production remains an enduring part of Syria’s rural food culture. The grain is commonly served with lamb or chicken and garnished with nuts and vegetables in homes and restaurants throughout Syria.

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