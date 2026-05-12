Photos of daily life in China ahead of Trump’s visit

BEIJING (AP) — As U.S. President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Beijing for a much-anticipated visit, daily life…

BEIJING (AP) — As U.S. President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Beijing for a much-anticipated visit, daily life in the Chinese capital daily life is continuing as usual for most. Trump is scheduled to arrive Wednesday for a summit with President Xi Jinping that will run through Friday. The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, from trade and Taiwan to the war in Iran, as Washington hopes Beijing will use its influence with Tehran.

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