Juventus-Torino derby kicks off 1 hour late after fan seriously injured in clashes outside stadium

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Serie A soccer derby between Juventus and Torino kicked off around an hour late after…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Serie A soccer derby between Juventus and Torino kicked off around an hour late after a fan was seriously injured in clashes between rival supporters outside the stadium on Sunday.

The Juventus fan is reportedly in serious but not life-threatening condition in hospital.

Juventus’ ultras — hard-core supporters — caused a delay to kickoff as they wanted the match to be postponed as a sign of support for the injured fan.

They had threatened a field invasion if the match went ahead but instead left the stadium before kickoff.

The other four games scheduled for Sunday evening kicked off around 10 minutes behind schedule, after waiting for updates from Turin.

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