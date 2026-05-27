ICC trial for ex-Philippine President Duterte to start in November

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court said on Wednesday that the trial of former Philippine…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court said on Wednesday that the trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity will start on Nov. 30.

According to prosecutors, the ex-leader is responsible for dozens of murders, allegedly overseeing deadly anti-drug crackdowns, first as mayor of the southern Philippine city of Davao and later as president.

“The expediency of the trial is of the upmost importance,” presiding Judge Joanna Korner said, rejecting requests from the registry of the court to delay the start date over concerns about a lack of translators.

Duterte, who served as president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in the Philippines last year and flown to The Hague, where the global court is located. He denies the charges against him.

Korner urged court staff to ensure interpretation was available into languages spoken in the Philippines, including Tagalog. English and French are the official languages of the court.

Estimates of the death toll during Duterte’s presidential term vary, from the more than 6,000 that the national police have reported to up to 30,000 claimed by human rights groups.

Duterte has not been present in the courtroom for any hearings, having waived his right to appear. Last month judges found he was fit to stand trial, after postponing an earlier hearing over concerns about his health.

Earlier this month, the court unsealed an arrest warrant for Ronald Marapon dela Rosa, who served as national police chief under Duterte and helped carry out his anti-drug crackdowns in which thousands of mostly petty suspects were killed.

Dela Rosa has gone into hiding following a standoff in the country’s Senate buildiing that included gunfire. He is being hunted by Philippine authorities, who have vowed to turn him over to the court.

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