Husband of former Scottish leader pleads guilty to embezzlement from party

LONDON (AP) — The estranged husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than 400,000…

LONDON (AP) — The estranged husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than 400,000 pounds ($540,000) from the Scottish National Party when he was its chief executive.

Peter Murrell, 62, was remanded into custody after pleading guilty in the High Court in Edinburgh. Authorities say he used the money to buy a motorhome and two cars.

Murrell was originally arrested in April 2023 in an investigation into the SNP’s finances and was charged in April 2024.

Sturgeon, who dominated Scottish politics for almost a decade, unexpectedly resigned in 2023 after eight years as first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. She was later cleared of wrongdoing over the finances.

Murrell and Sturgeon announced they were divorcing last year after about 15 years of marriage.

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