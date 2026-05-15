Credicorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $609.1 million.

The La Molina, Bermuda-based bank said it had earnings of $7.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.06 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.84 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

Credicorp shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 58% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAP

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