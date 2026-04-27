Trains collide near Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 4 people

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — One train slammed into another at a station outside Indonesia’s capital on Monday, killing at least…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — One train slammed into another at a station outside Indonesia’s capital on Monday, killing at least four people, injuring dozens and leaving several trapped in a badly damaged car, officials said.

Some 38 passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment, state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia said in a statement.

The Argo Bromo Anggrek long-distance train crashed into the rear car of a commuter train that was stopped at Bekasi Timur Station. The car had been designated for women only, a common accommodation to help avoid harassment. Rescue teams worked to reach five passengers trapped in the damaged commuter train car.

All 240 passengers on the Argo Bromo Anggrek train were safe, officials said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters at the scene.

Local television footage and videos on social media showed passengers at the station panicking, while dozens of people rushed to the station for news of family members.

The state-owned railway company apologized to customers.

Accidents are common on Indonesia’s aging railroad network. In January 2024, two trains collided in West Java province, killing at least four people,

In October 2013, a passenger train slammed into a minibus at an unguarded crossing in West Java, killing 13 people. In 2010, a train from Jakarta plowed into the rear of a train that was sitting at a station in Central Java province, killing 36.

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