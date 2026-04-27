Suspected pirates seize vessel carrying cement off Somalia, the second hijacking incident in days

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A cargo vessel carrying cement and flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis was hijacked…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A cargo vessel carrying cement and flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis was hijacked off Somalia’s coast, a local maritime security official said Monday.

The ship was seized off the coastal town of Garacad in the Somali region of Puntland, according to an operations officer from the Puntland Maritime Police Force, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The incident also was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which cited a hijacking incident six nautical miles northeast of Garacad.

The vessel had departed from Egypt and was heading to the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. It was not possible to verify how many people were on board the vessel.

The Puntland official said nine pirates boarded and took control of the vessel. “The ship is currently under the control of armed men, and we are monitoring the situation,” he said.

This is the second hijacking incident in less than a week; on Wednesday an oil tanker was seized in waters off Puntland. That tanker had left the port of Berbera and was heading to the Somali capital of Mogadishu when it was intercepted.

Piracy off Somalia’s coast, once among the most dangerous in the world, has declined significantly over the past decade due to international naval patrols and improved maritime security. However, sporadic incidents continue to raise concerns about a possible resurgence.

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