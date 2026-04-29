Slovak top court upholds 21-year sentence for man who tried to assassinate Prime Minister Fico

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the ruling of a lower court that convicted a man…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the ruling of a lower court that convicted a man of a terrorist attack and sentenced him to 21 years in prison for attempting to assassinate the country’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico almost two years ago.

Juraj Cintula, 73, opened fire on Fico on May 15, 2024, as the prime minister greeted supporters following a government meeting in the town of Handlová, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of the capital of Bratislava.

Cintula was arrested immediately after the attack and remanded in custody. He claimed his motive for the shooting was that he disagreed with government policies but rejected the accusation of being a “terrorist.” He said he wanted to harm Fico but not to kill him.

Cintula said he disagreed with Fico’s policies including the cancellation of a special prosecution office dealing with corruption and the end of military help for Ukraine.

He was sentenced on Oct. 21 and appealed.

Wednesday’s ruling is final.

Fico was shot in the abdomen and underwent a five-hour surgery, followed by a two-hour operation two days later. He has since recovered.

Fico has been a divisive figure since returning to power in 2023. His pro-Russian and other policies have prompted numerous protests.

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