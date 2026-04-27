Japan’s prime minister launches a panel to review her country’s defense policies as threats escalate

TOKYO (AP) — Japan ‘s prime minister inaugurated a panel on Monday tasked with reviewing her country’s security and defense…

TOKYO (AP) — Japan ‘s prime minister inaugurated a panel on Monday tasked with reviewing her country’s security and defense policies as tensions escalate with China, North Korea and Russia ramping up their military footprint in the region.

It’s part of a push by Sanae Takaichi, who took office in October, to accelerate Japan’s military buildup as a deterrence against regional threats. She argues that Japan needs to prioritize its defense strategy to further strengthen its military capability to better protect itself and survive prolonged, new forms of warfare.

Last week, Takaichi’s Cabinet scrapped restrictions on Japanese lethal weapons exports, a move welcomed by the United States and other defense partners as a step to deepen their military and industry cooperation.

However, it was criticized by pacifists at home and China for deviating from Japan’s postwar self-defense only principle.

“The international situation has completely changed,” Takaichi told a meeting at her office. “The relatively stable post-Cold War international order has become a thing of the past.”

Japan needs to “learn the lesson” from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war in the Middle East and adapt to new forms of warfare, including the use of drones, and be prepared for a long-term conflict, Takaichi said.

“As the world enters an era of turbulence and Japan faces many challenges, the upcoming revision … is a crucial effort that affects Japan’s fate,” she said.

The 15-member panel of experts in diplomacy, defense and economy will review security and defense policies in light of possible emergency scenarios, and also look at the defense budget and funding before compiling their recommendations for changes in the coming months.

According to existing policies, adopted in December 2022, Japan aims to double its defense spending to 2% of the country’s gross domestic product — an amount of about 43 trillion yen ($270 billion) — through 2027.

Takaichi’s government has already reached that spending target and the panel is expected to discuss possible further increases in military spending.

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