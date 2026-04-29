Hundreds march in Johannesburg against illegal migration as shops shut over looting fears

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of South Africans took to the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday to protest high levels of…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hundreds of South Africans took to the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday to protest high levels of illegal immigration, which has fueled tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

The demonstration is part of a broader wave of protests, including in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday. Anti-immigration groups are calling for the strict enforcement of immigration laws and mass deportations.

As one of Africa’s most industrialized economies, South Africa attracts migrants —both those who entered the country legally and illegally in search of opportunities.

The protests in Johannesburg resulted in the closure of many shops, owned by both locals and migrants, due to fears of potential looting or opportunistic crimes.

Organized by the anti-immigration group March and March, it also attracted similar organizations, including Operation Dudula and political parties ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance.

“We are not xenophobic, we just want the right thing to be done in South Africa, to put the South African first. We do want to live with foreigners in our country, but those foreigners must be legally in the country,” said Themba Mabunda of ActionSA, who participated in the march.

Estimates of migrants who are in South Africa illegally vary significantly, with figures often cited of 3 to 5 million. Accurate up-to-date figures are contested as many of the foreigners lack legal status.

Anti-immigration groups argue that illegal immigration causes urban overcrowding, labor tensions, tax revenue loss, and crime and border security threats in a country where unemployment exceeds 30%.

In some instances, anti-migration groups have chased foreign nationals away from public health facilities, claiming they were contributing to a shortage of medication and overcrowding.

The secretary-general of the United Nations, António Guterres, recently expressed concern over reports of xenophobic attacks and acts of harassment and intimidation against migrants and foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, including in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape Province.

An anti-migration march in Eastern Cape Province last month resulted in the violent torching of minibus taxis and public infrastructure, while alleged attacks on Ghanaian nationals in KwaZulu-Natal sparked a diplomatic incident that saw South Africa’s ambassador to Ghana summoned to explain the attacks.

South Africa deported 109,344 immigrants living in the country illegally over the past two financial years as it ramps up immigration enforcement.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.