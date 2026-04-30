China holds combat patrols in the South China Sea as US and Philippines conduct drills

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday it conducted naval and air combat readiness patrols around a disputed area in the…

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday it conducted naval and air combat readiness patrols around a disputed area in the South China Sea, after the Philippines, the United States and other allied forces began annual drills in the region.

China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the patrols took place at Huangyan Dao, China’s name for Scarborough Shoal, which is also claimed by the Philippines. Manila has accused China of using force to block access by fishermen and the coast guard to the shoal, which used to be under Philippine control until 2012.

“Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China’s territory,” the Defense Ministry said, and added that “such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights violation and provocative acts.”

The drills happened 10 days after the U.S. and the Philippines began one of their largest annual combat exercises. More than 17,000 American and Filipino military personnel were taking part in the Balikatan exercise though May 8. It includes mock battle scenarios and live-fire maneuvers in locations including Philippine provinces facing the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

China has objected to the U.S.-Philippine drills, while the Philippines say they do not target any country and were needed to prepare allied forces to respond to natural disasters.

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