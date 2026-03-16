Why France is bolstering military presence in the Middle East, as Macron prepares for postwar talks

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is bolstering the country’s military presence in the Middle East, dispatching its aircraft carrier and…

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is bolstering the country’s military presence in the Middle East, dispatching its aircraft carrier and other warships, while President Emmanuel Macron engages with key players in the conflict, including Iran, in a bid to position Paris for future diplomatic talks.

Macron said that France’s military involvement is strictly “defensive” and aims to avoid making the country a party to the war.

He reaffirmed that position after one French soldier was killed Thursday in a drone attack in Iraq.

“We are not at war with anyone,” Macron said.

Still, the large-scale deployment of the French navy — which he described as “unprecedented” — has made France the European nation with the most prominent presence in the region.

Visiting the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier last week, Macron said that its presence in the Mediterranean demonstrates “France’s strength: a balancing power, a force for peace.”

Here’s what to know about Macron’ strategy.

France’s large naval deployment

Macron announced the deployment to the eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East of eight warships, two helicopter carriers and the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle with its 20 Rafale fighter jets.

The French frigate Languedoc arrived off Cyprus, a fellow European Union member, to bolster anti-drone and anti-missile defenses. Cyprus and France signed a new strategic partnership in December. Macron also said that two French frigates have been dispatched to the Red Sea to help ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation.

Macron said that the warship deployment is intended to allow France “to respond to emergency situations” and evacuate French nationals if necessary.

France has more than 400,000 citizens in the Middle East — more than any other European country — including more than half in Israel and over 60,000 in the United Arab Emirates.

Other European nations, including Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Greece, have deployed frigates in the region.

The French navy’s swift deployment contrasts with the United Kingdom’s delay in sending the HMS Dragon destroyer, which left Portsmouth, England, on March 10.

U.K. opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of moving too slowly to protect British bases in Cyprus and allies in the Middle East.

The U.K. government also has sent Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets, helicopters and air defense systems to help intercept Iranian missiles and drones and protect British troops across the region, especially in Cyprus and Qatar and the country’s partners in the Middle-East.

Defending Gulf allies

France has key defense agreements with several countries in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE, where it maintains a permanent base in Abu Dhabi. France’s military, which has air and naval forces there, doubled the number of Rafale fighter jets stationed on site to 12.

French authorities acknowledged that Rafale jets intercepted drones targeting the UAE since the beginning of the war.

“We stand by the side of our allies and our friends,” Macron said during his visit to the Charles de Gaulle. “There have been some interceptions that have continued in recent days.”

“We do so within the framework of our partnerships,” he said, without providing further details.

French forces are also deployed in Jordan and Iraq.

On Thursday, one French soldier was killed and several others injured in a drone attack in the region of Irbil, in northern Iraq. They were training Iraqi units as part of a multinational counterterrorism mission in the country.

Former President François Hollande, who led France from 2012 to 2017, said that it was important for France to show it can protect its nationals and reassure its partners, but warned of the risks.

“We must be careful — it’s always a risky operation — to make sure our warships are not targeted,” Hollande said. “Because if they are attacked, we have to fire back.”

Historic ties with Lebanon

Macron is leading a diplomatic effort to try to halt the conflict in Lebanon, where at least 850 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as the Hezbollah militant group entered a new round of fighting with Israel. Macron urged Hezbollah to stop fighting and called on Israel to renounce any ground offensive.

France supports the Lebanese military as authorities have pledged to “take control” of positions held by Hezbollah and assume full responsibility for security in the country, Macron said. Hezbollah’s arsenal notably includes exploding drones, similar to the ones used by Iran.

France has traditionally been a key supporter of Lebanon, a former French protectorate, and maintains 800 troops in the U.N. peacekeeping force there. The French government provided the country with armored vehicles and operational military support.

France sent 60 tons of emergency aid to Lebanon last week on a humanitarian flight to Beirut, authorities said. The shipment included medicines, medical equipment, a mobile health unit, shelter materials, basic necessities and infant formula.

Maintaining contact with Iran

Macron was the first Western leader to speak with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian since the war began.

He said he urged Iran to halt strikes against countries in the region. Since the phone call on March 8, this appeal had gone unanswered.

Macron stressed that “a diplomatic solution” is needed to end the escalation and said that he and Pezeshkian agreed to remain in contact.

Macron also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, though there were no signs of de-escalation.

France hopes diplomatic efforts could bear fruit once the most intense phase of the conflict subsides, which could take weeks or months.

Macron is also promoting an international effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor, so oil, gas and goods can flow freely again “when circumstances permit.” He has suggested countries could use warships to escort tankers and container ships once fighting eases.

Political analyst Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at Sciences Po Paris, said Macron has long sought to assert France’s role on the global stage.

With low approval ratings at home and about a year left in his term, Macron may have the most to gain among European leaders by pursuing diplomacy, Badie said.

“At this point, we are forced to scale back our expectations — drastically,” he said. “From a diplomatic standpoint, what leverage does France really have?”

“My assessment is that this crisis cannot be resolved by French remedies,” Badie said. “There is no point in having any illusions.”

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Jill Lawless contributed to this report from London.

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