South Africa probes sanitary products suppliers after study flags health risks

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s consumer regulatory authority is investigating nine sanitary pad suppliers after a local university study detected potentially harmful chemicals in some menstrual products they sell to women in the country.

On Monday, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) said its probe could take six months or more to complete. In the interim, suppliers are asked to submit their most recent test results, with results expected in a month.

“The NCC is prioritizing this investigation,” spokesperson Phetho Ntaba told The Associated Press.

The inquiry follows a study published by the University of the Free State (UFS) last month that found at least two endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), such as phthalates, bisphenols, and parabens, in 16 brands of sanitary pads and eight types of pantyliners popular in South African retail stores.

Ntaba said the investigation is focused only on nine suppliers who distributed more than one product, including Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, which sell menstrual products in North America, parts of Europe, Kenya, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Authorities have said the probe may lead to a major recall of the identified product batches.

Among the brands under investigation are the JSE-listed Premier Group, which manufactures Lil-lets products, and Kimberly-Clark South Africa, the local division of the U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, which owns Kotex pads distributed in dozens of countries worldwide.

Authorities will also look into Swedish multinational Essity Hygiene and Health AB, which sells the Libresse feminine hygiene products; Chinese manufacturer My Time; Here We Flo, and local manufacturers Anna Organics and The Lion Match Company, which owns the Comfitex sanitary pads brand.

The companies have not commented on the study’s findings.

The academic study, published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Science of the Total Environment, found that in liners, EDC detection frequencies ranged from 75% to 100%, whereas in pads they ranged from 50% to 100%. The chemicals were detected even in those products marketed as ’free from harmful chemicals, raising questions about long-term exposure, consumer safety, and transparency.

The World Health Organization states that EDCs can interfere with the hormonal system, which may result in metabolic abnormalities, developmental disorders, fertility impairment, reproductive issues, and an increased risk of several malignancies.

While the research does not establish immediate or short-term health harm, scientists said it raised concerns about cumulative exposure over time, particularly given the prolonged and repeated use of menstrual products throughout a woman’s reproductive life span.

Political parties and women’s advocacy groups have made calls for manufacturers to be held accountable.

Noting public concerns, UFS said that rather than implying causation, recommending product withdrawal, or suggesting negligence by manufacturers, its research explores potential associations between menstrual products and health issues, promoting further clinical investigation.

Researchers noted that these substances were not always added intentionally and they may migrate into products from plastics, adhesives, and manufacturing processes.

“The purpose of the scientific research conducted at the university is not to create fear, anxiety, and panic, but to inform and empower consumers, policymakers, and health professionals through robust data and scientific evidence,” UFS said in a statement on Friday.

Parliament has welcomed the probe for prioritizing the health and safety of South Africans.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said it will work with the health department and other relevant regulatory bodies, such as the South African Bureau of Standards, to assess and enhance the current regulatory frameworks governing menstrual health products.

