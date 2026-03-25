Sarah Mullally celebrated as the Church of England’s first female leader, in photos

CANTERBURY, England (AP) — Sarah Mullally has been formally installed as archbishop of Canterbury, marking the start of her public…

CANTERBURY, England (AP) — Sarah Mullally has been formally installed as archbishop of Canterbury, marking the start of her public ministry as the first woman to lead the Church of England.

She will serve as spiritual head of the global Anglican Communion, a network of independent churches with more than 100 million members. The church ordained its first female priests in 1994 and its first female bishop in 2015.

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