Overnight storm in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, kills at least 15 people and injures several

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Pakistan’s largest city overnight, killing at least 15 people and…

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Pakistan’s largest city overnight, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others as walls and roofs collapsed at multiple locations, emergency services and hospital officials said Thursday.

The storm that began Wednesday continued into the night in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. Authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

At least 15 bodies were brought to the city’s main hospital. More than two dozen people were injured and treated at hospitals after weather-related incidents, police surgeon Summaiya Tariq and emergency officials said.

The storm also uprooted roadside trees and disrupted traffic, according to rescue officials and police.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said winds of up to 90 kph (56 mph) lasted for hours. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement, warning that many trees had fallen and crews were working to clear roads.

Forecasters said more rain and thunderstorms with strong winds and possible isolated hailstorms could continue to affect Karachi and other parts of Sindh province as a westerly weather system moves across the region.

Rain and storms lashed many other areas across the country, emergency services reported.

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