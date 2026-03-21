Models with Down syndrome walk a Bucharest runway for World Down Syndrome Day, in photos

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Dozens of models with Down syndrome marked World Down Syndrome Day with a strut down a…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Dozens of models with Down syndrome marked World Down Syndrome Day with a strut down a catwalk at a fashion show in Romania’s capital of Bucharest.

World Down Syndrome Day celebrates the lives of people with Down syndrome to make sure they have equal freedoms and opportunities, and to raise awareness.

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