Man and woman arrested after trying to enter the UK’s nuclear submarine base

LONDON (AP) — A man and a woman were arrested after trying to enter the naval base in Scotland that…

LONDON (AP) — A man and a woman were arrested after trying to enter the naval base in Scotland that is home to Britain’s nuclear-armed submarines, police said Friday.

Police Scotland said the pair attempted to enter HM Naval Base Clyde at about 5 p.m. (1700GMT) on Thursday. The force said “a 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Britain’s national news agency, PA, reported that the arrested man is Iranian.

The Royal Navy confirmed the arrests but said that “as the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further.”

The base, also known as Faslane, is home to the core of the U.K.’s submarine fleet, including the subs that carry nuclear weapons.

Britain has been a nuclear power since the 1950s. Since the 1990s, its nuclear deterrent has consisted of four Royal Navy submarines armed with Trident missiles.

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