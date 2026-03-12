Key quotes from Iran’s supreme leader’s first public statement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement on the war…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement on the war Thursday, though he did not appear on camera and the speech was read by a news anchor.

He did not specify his condition or mention his location in the speech. An Israeli assessment indicates he was wounded in the war’s opening salvo.

He’s likely in a secure, secret location to avoid a threatened Israeli operation to kill him. His father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States at the start of the war.

Here are a few of his key quotes:

On the :

“These countries must clarify their position regarding those who have attacked our beloved homeland and killed members of our people. I recommend that they shut down those bases as soon as possible, because by now they must have realized that the United States’ claims of providing security and peace have been nothing more than a lie.”

On the :

“The lever of closing the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used as well. Studies have also been conducted on opening other fronts in which the enemy has little experience and would be highly vulnerable. Their activation will take place, if the wartime situation continues and in accordance with considerations of expediency.”

On the death of his father:

“I had the honor of seeing his body after his martyrdom,” he said. “What I saw was a mountain of steadfastness, and I was told that the fist of his intact hand had been clenched.”

On his intention to continue and escalate

“I assure everyone that we will not refrain from avenging the blood of your martyrs. The retaliation we have in mind is not limited only to the martyrdom of the great leader of the Revolution; rather, every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes a separate case in the file of revenge.”

On a deadly strike that hit an Iranian school,.:

“A limited portion of this retaliation has already taken tangible form, but until it is fully achieved, this file will remain open above other cases. We will be especially sensitive regarding the blood of our children. Therefore, the crime the enemy deliberately committed against the Shajareh-Tayyebeh school in Minab, and some similar cases, holds a special status in this process of accountability.”

On Iranian military efforts:

“Our sincere thanks go to our brave fighters who, at a time when our nation and beloved homeland have been unjustly attacked by the leaders of the front of arrogance, have blocked the enemy’s path with their powerful blows and dispelled their illusion of being able to dominate our beloved country or possibly divide it.”

