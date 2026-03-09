Iraq coach Graham Arnold urges FIFA to postpone his team’s World Cup playoff because of Iran war

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has issued an urgent plea to soccer’s international governing body to postpone…

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has issued an urgent plea to soccer’s international governing body to postpone his team’s intercontinental qualifier for the World Cup because of disruptions caused by the escalating Iran war.

The Iraq squad faces major logistical issues ahead of a winner-takes-all playoff against either Suriname or Bolivia, scheduled for March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico.

With Iraqi airspace closed until April 1 due to the escalating conflict, Arnold’s squad — containing predominantly players from the domestic league — is unable to fully gather.

Players haven’t secured visas for the playoff tournament in Mexico due to foreign embassy closures, and Arnold is stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the conflict.

“Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq,” Arnold, a former coach of Australia’s national team, told the Australian Associated Press.

The turmoil has already forced the postponement of a planned training camp in Houston. Arnold said fielding a team comprised only of overseas-based players is not a viable option.

“It wouldn’t be our best team and we need our best team available for the country’s biggest game in 40 years,” he said.

Arnold has proposed a strategic delay to the playoffs schedule, suggesting FIFA allow Suriname and Bolivia to play their preliminary match this month but postponing the final playoff until a week before the World Cup begins.

“In my opinion, if FIFA were to delay the game it gives us time to prepare properly,” Arnold said. “In my opinion, it also gives FIFA more time to decide what Iran is going to do. “

“If Iran withdraws we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname.

“Our federation’s president Adnan Dirjal is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq’s dream come true, so we need this decision made quickly.”

