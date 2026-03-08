23 people rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore in Canada

OWEN SOUND, Ontario (AP) — Almost two dozen people needed to be rescued when they were stranded on an ice…

OWEN SOUND, Ontario (AP) — Almost two dozen people needed to be rescued when they were stranded on an ice shelf in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario, Canadian police said Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the ice drifted more than mile and split into several sections, causing some people to become partially submerged in the icy water. Twenty three people were rescued.

Members from the Grey-Bruce detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said they received a report of numerous people becoming stranded Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders from police aviation and marine units and fire departments from counties around the Georgian Triangle responded to the calls for help.

Police said the Cobble Beach Golf Course opened its facility to allow for aviation units and triage response.

They say by mid-afternoon everyone was safely airlifted back to shore with minor injuries that included hypothermia.

