Vehicles to be banned in revamp of part of London’s Oxford Street

LONDON (AP) — Oxford Street in London’s West End, one of the world’s most famous shopping destinations, is getting a makeover with the creation of a new pedestrianized zone that the city’s mayor hopes will revitalize its fortunes following struggles over recent decades.

In a statement Thursday, Sadiq Khan said all forms of traffic, including cyclists, will be banned from a key 0.7-mile (1.1-km) stretch of the thoroughfare, between Oxford Circus in the middle and Marble Arch to the west.

Works to pedestrianize this stretch of the 1.2-mile (1.9-km) street are expected to start in the summer, with the first traffic-free section introduced by the end of the year.

“I am delighted to be moving forward with my bold vision to transform Oxford Street into a world-leading urban space for shopping, leisure and outdoor events,” Khan said.

Oxford Street boasts around half a million visitors each day and is home to flagship stores of leading retailers Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, as well standalone destinations such as the Selfridge’s department store.

But the area — once a London must-visit for tourists like the Champs-Élysées in Paris — has declined in popularity in recent years with the rise of online shopping and new large retail complexes in and around the capital.

Rising business costs, particularly rents and taxes, haven’t helped, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already forced many stores to shut up shop. Previous traffic-free days have shown how the street can become more than just a shopping destination, with a fluid mix of live music, exhibits and food stands complementing — and for many surpassing — the retail experience.

Ultimately the changes are all about increasingly footfall and spending, and the mayor’s office said the plans received “extensive support from the business community” during a consultation by Transport for London, the body that oversees the capital’s public transport.

The changes will be a challenge, though, for those involved in rerouting buses and taxis that already go along Oxford Street or just cross it.

“In densely developed and historic cities like London there will always be keen competition for the limited road space available, resulting in contentious political decisions as to who gets priority,” said Steve Gooding, director of motoring research at the RAC Foundation.

It’s been a long time coming for Labour mayor Khan, who tried to pedestrianize part of Oxford Street in 2018. He was thwarted by the Conservative-run local authority.

To succeed with his latest plan, he obtained permission from the Labour government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which provides planning powers, while TfL took over control of the road from the council.

